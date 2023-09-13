Illawarra Mercury
Wests Illawarra ready to tackle Albion Park for men's hockey crown

By Tony de Souza
September 13 2023 - 3:10pm
Abe Unicomb scored an important goal for Wests Illawarra during their preliminary final win over University on Sunday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Wests Illawarra will face Albion Park in this year's men's Illawarra South Coast hockey grand final to relive the intense rivalry of the 1980s between these teams.

