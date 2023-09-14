Illawarra Mercury
Funding for region pothole repair to be included in NSW budget.

By Connor Pearce
Updated September 15 2023 - 7:52am, first published 5:00am
A ute drives past a pothole on Junction Street, Shellharbour. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven councils will have access to a new pool of $390 million in funding to repair roads scarred by potholes, however Wollongong council will have to source the money to repair its roads from elsewhere.

