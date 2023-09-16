On a typical balmy Saturday afternoon, Wollongong Harbour might be filled with the squawk of seagulls, or the delighted yells of kids jumping into the water.
But this weekend these were replaced with the heavy thwack of axes hitting timber and the buzz of chainsaws, as the Stihl Timbersports Australian Championships came into town.
Despite the unseasonably hot weather, hundreds sat under the blazing afternoon sun to watch beefy athletes race to be the quickest to cleave through or clear two discs from a log.
It appeared to be a good day for the competitors: the results board during the pro competition suggested plenty of personal bests were achieved.
In one stock saw match, just 0.02 of a second separated two of the athletes.
For some of them, this is more than a sport: a number of competitors are arborists.
Wollongong's turn at hosting the championships was the first time NSW had held the free, family-friendly event since 2018, with timbersports athletes travelling from across the country to compete.
The Australian champion will go to Germany in November for their chance at the world title.
Click through a gallery of the action below
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.