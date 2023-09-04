Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
Photos

Woodchopping, chainsaw champions head to Wollongong for Stihl Timbersports in September

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 4 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scroll down for the photos from the last event ...

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.