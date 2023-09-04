Scroll down for the photos from the last event ...
A high-powered event filled with testosterone and sawdust from some of the nation's finest woodchoppers will play out at Wollongong Harbour on September 16.
It's the first time since 2018 the free family-friendly Stihl Timbersports championship has been in NSW, with the day also hosting food trucks, a bar and live music to accompany the athletes.
Spectators can expect a mixture of rookies and professional athletes (vying for the chance to represent Australia at the World's in Germany in November), including three-time World Trophy winner and 2022 PRO Champion Brad De Losa.
"There is nothing better than getting the chance to represent your country on the world stage," he said.
Last year the Australian team, Chopperoos, took home a historic seventh world title in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Following the rookie's epic battle on the day, the top 12 professional athletes will come face-to-face in three rounds, first-round disciplines (underhand chop, stock saw and standing block chop) before knocking out four contestants and moving on to round two, with two more disciplines (single buck and the crowd-favourite, springboard).
The final round will be the "pinnacle of the day", according to organisers, the "HotSaw" where athletes compete with their custom-made chainsaws.
Stihl Timbersports, Breakwater Lighthouse in Wollongong, Saturday September 16. Entry is FREE.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.