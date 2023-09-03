An annual Wollongong clothes swap which has saved tonnes of fashion ending up at the tip has become so popular it's running three times over spring.
Founder of the Great Gong Clothes Swap, Shane Moon, said it was heart-warming to watch the event grow from a few friends in a lounge room to hundreds lining up some nine years later.
"The budget is very tight for many," Shane said of the need to increase the amount of swap days.
"I now have a few Sydney regulars that make the trip down for the swap each year which is very heartwarming. All the ages come. There's no kid's clothing but we have a few that enjoy helping their parent pick out items."
Shane said they've been able to extend the life of around 50,000 items of clothing, minimise textile waste and have "a load of fun" whilst doing it.
Predominantly women attend the swaps, though men are increasing in numbers, Shane said, while some patrons are "eco-conscious" and others love the treasure hunt and are regular op-shoppers.
"Overall many people are engaging with living a more sustainable life," she said.
"Purchasing second-hand clothes is definitely a way to do that. Increasing information from media has also assisted greatly [in making people more environmentally aware] and programs like the [documentary series] War on Waste."
This year, people can update their wardrobes between 10am and 2pm on September 9, October 14 and November 11 in the lower Crown Street Mall and can attend all three swaps if they wish.
The cost is $20 to swap up to 10 items, which can include: tops, pants, skirt, dress, jacket, a pair of shoes, a bag, a hat.
For more details, visit: https://gongclothesswap.com.au/.
