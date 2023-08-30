Some of the nation's greatest names in jazz are headed to Wollongong this spring for the first ever WollCon Jazz Festival.
The inaugural event run by the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music will host a day full of food, coffee and most importantly, amazing music on September 17 from 11am to 5pm.
"The festival will be a chance to combine all the things we are known for into one big, beautiful day of music and friendship." said head of the WollCon jazz program, Eric Dunan.
Young up-and-coming musicians are on the lineup along with seasoned professionals, he said, allowing musicians of all levels to see themselves as part of on big musical family.
"We will have former students performing with Australian legends and internationally renowned artists alongside kids ranging in age from 12 to 17, some of whom are in their first year of learning how to play," Dunan said.
"Having Australian legends like Sandy and James as well as some of the younger, cutting-edge musicians like [Melbourne bassist Tamara Murphy] and Freyja [Garbett a WollCon faculty member] alongside all our student musicians mentoring the next generation of jazz musicians is really special."
THE LINEUP
Chris Fields, Sandy Evans, James Greening, Freyja Garbett, Max Alduca, Miles Thomas, Lucy Clifford, Pirashanna Thevaraja, Stuart Vandergraaff, Dominic Kirk, Tamara Murphy, Spirograph Studies, Sydney Conservatorium of Music Jazz Orchestra and students from Sydney's Jazz Workshop, Wollongong High & Smiths Hill High schools, and the WollCon Jazz Program.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for concession (pensioner and concession card holders), $25 for parent/family of one of the students, $15 for high school students over 12.
Headline shows have limited indoor seating but face outwards to the lawn area. If you have special considerations and need to ensure a seat indoors for a particular performance, please email WollCon directly at enquiries@wollcon.com.au.
