A 'who's who' in sustainable fashion stores is ready for publication, highlighting businesses from op-shops to sustainable sourced clothing from around Wollongong down to Eden (scroll down for a taster).
The South Coast Circular Fashion Trail is the brain-child of Yolanda del Valle-Buetefuer who has quietly collated a growing list of shops who have been given her 'green' seal of approval.
"Who are [sustainable] in design, in making, in upcycling and recycling, including op-shops, clothing repairers, dressmakers - with a focus on local and circular," she said.
"The whole idea of 'circular fashion' is designing with intent, designing for it to last, designing for it to be remade into something else and also, you know, upcycling and recycling."
The trail, which had help getting off the ground from an iAccelerate program and a grant from the Bega Valley Shire Council, has so far captured 128 businesses.
This includes The Classy Closet and Ponyboy Vintage in Wollongong, along with Hey Jude Designs and The Retro Room in Kiama - but the list will grow.
Ms del Valle-Buetefuer said the goal was to double or triple that number, and hoped other regions would use her trail as a template for their own as a further push for change.
Eventually she wants every sustainable fashion producer to be on the map (which is available in listed stores, and soon to be online) for consumers to make informed choices.
"Recycled fashion has really taken off," she said, also noting the use of recycled fabrics are on the rise. "It's the Millennials that have really pushed this ... but there is still a significant portion of the market that is reliant on 'fast fashion'."
She did believe the industry was "transitioning" but there were still significant challenges - such as plastic packaging used in products made off-shore.
"It is being rebuilt, I explain it like a jigsaw puzzle that's been tipped up down and being rebuilt," she said.
"The next stage is that it goes online and it starts to go up the supply chain. The map is about connecting consumer to business and the next stage is connecting brand business up the supply chain."
For more details, visit her Facebook page HERE.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.