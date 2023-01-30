Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong fashion stores added to South Coast Circular Fashion Trail

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
January 31 2023 - 7:00am
Serene Coleman in her Wollongong business Ponyboy Vintage, which has been added to the South Coast Circular Fashion Trail. Picture by Robert Peet.

A 'who's who' in sustainable fashion stores is ready for publication, highlighting businesses from op-shops to sustainable sourced clothing from around Wollongong down to Eden (scroll down for a taster).

