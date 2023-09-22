Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Importance of postvention support for people bereaved by suicide

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
September 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hope Carberry, who lost her father and brother to suicide, hopes people speak up when they think someone is struggling. Picture by Robert Peet
Hope Carberry, who lost her father and brother to suicide, hopes people speak up when they think someone is struggling. Picture by Robert Peet

After Hope Carberry's beloved father Frank took his life in November 2014, she didn't think she would have to face the torment of losing someone to suicide again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.