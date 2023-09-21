A 45-year-old man is speaking with police after a fire tore through Kanahooka, destroying five cars, two tractors, one boat and putting 30 homes in danger.
The fire erupted in land between Rondanella Drive and Saltwater Circuit, and was fanned by strong winds and hot temperatures, around 5pm on Wednesday, September 20.
It left two people in hospital and residents frantically grabbing garden hoses in an effort to douse the flames before firefighters arrived on scene. The 57 and 59 year olds have since been released from hospital
The fire scorched three hectares of grass and bushland before it was finally extinguished around 7.15pm.
A crime scene was established, with the area examined by specialist police and Fire and Rescue NSW investigators.
"Police are speaking with a 45-year-old man; however, initial inquiries indicate the fire was not deliberately started," a NSW Police spokesman said.
Rondanella Drive resident Mick Coan was among those who fought the fire, after he saw it tearing towards his next door neighbour's house.
"It didn't seem that big and then all of a sudden the winds picked up, and it blew it into the trees and a fence and then into the cars," he said.
"We stood between the house and the car with the garden house to make sure the house didn't burn down. It's my neighbour's house and he's overseas at the moment, and there wasn't anyone else to do it."
The cars, tractors and boat that were destroyed belonged to Mr Coan's neighbour.
"We rang him and told him and he said 'oh well, we'll see what happens'," he said.
The ferocious blaze tested firefighters and they sent "every truck we've got" to the emergency.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Chad Wallace said they faced very difficult conditions trying to gain control of the blaze.
"On hot days it's always hard, especially with blustery winds," he said.
Narrow streets in Rondanella Drive's gated community were hugely challenging for the 20 firetrucks, deployed to battle the flames and protect homes.
"They were really tight streets and with 20-tonne trucks and at the same time people are running all over the street trying to get out," he said. "It's near impossible to fight fires in a tight little suburban street like that."
The fire came dangerously close to a home on Saltwater Circuit, and resident Andrew Edwards was among those who grabbed garden hoses to help stop the flames.
"My wife said 'there's a fire, there's a fire'," he said.
He raced outside his home to see a fast-moving grass fire tearing towards his neighbour's house, which is a dedicated disability home.
Mr Edwards and another neighbour, Matt Whiteside, used garden hoses to wet down the house and spray
water on the flames.
"You do what you can, but it was like fighting a losing battle," Mr Edwards said.
Fire and Rescue NSW Albion Park Station Officer was in one of the first fire trucks to arrive at the fire.
"It was pretty intense to start with due to the location, and a lot of smoke due to what was burning," he said.
"It was good we didn't lose any houses. It'd be better if we didn't lose the cars, but they were well alight when we got there. No-one got hurt and that's all you can ask for."
The fire reignited around 7.30am on Thursday, fueling fear in nearby residents, and another emergency response by firefighters.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.