Australian Schoolboy inks fresh deal with St George Illawarra

The Dragons have strengthened their long-term plans after snapping up promising rising talent Jacob Halangahu on an extended deal.
The Australian Schoolboys representative on Wednesday agreed to a contract upgrade that will see the 17-year-old promoted into the club's NRL squad in 2025.
The deal comes as the forward prepares to depart to Papau New Guinea to represent the Aussie Schoolboys against the Kumuls under-20s side.
Halangahu, who joined the Dragons this year and captained their Harold Matthews Cup side, said it felt "pretty surreal" to re-commit to the Red V.
"It hasn't really sunk in. I'm over the moon to get it done... I'm top 30 (by the) end of next year. I'll move down to Wollongong from Sydney (now), I'll get that under my belt and then see where it goes," he said.
"I want to do up an age in SG Ball for pre-season. I'll then play SG Ball, and hopefully, by the end of the year, start playing (Jersey) Flegg (Cup) and training with Flegg."
