Australian Schoolboy inks fresh deal with St George Illawarra

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 20 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:50pm
Australian Schoolboys representative Jacob Halangahu has re-committed to St George Illawarra. Picture - Dragons Media
Australian Schoolboys representative Jacob Halangahu has re-committed to St George Illawarra. Picture - Dragons Media

The Dragons have strengthened their long-term plans after snapping up promising rising talent Jacob Halangahu on an extended deal.

