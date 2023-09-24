Travis Smyth has fallen just short of defending his title at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship.
The Shellharbour golfer shot an impressive final-round score of 67 on Sunday, but couldn't reel in eventual winner Poom Saksansin of Thailand. It was Saksansin's first Asian Tour title win in five years as he claimed victory at the US$75,000 tournament at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club in Taipei.
Saksansin had been the overnight leader by two strokes as Smyth aimed to create history by becoming the first player to successfully defend his Yeangder title. However, couldn't overcome a red-hot Saksansin, whose final round included five birdies.
Smyth had cut the deficit to two with a birdie on the 16th hole, however, Saksansin was then able to also birdie the same hole before closing out the victory.
It comes almost 12 months to the date since Smyth broke through for his maiden Asian Tour win in the Yeangder TPC.
"I played pretty damn good, I shot bogey free five under," 28-year-old Smyth told the Asian Tour website on Sunday.
"I had a lot of looks, but wasn't able to keep it going - but you can't really ask for much more. If you had told me you can have that before the round, I would have said 'yes', probably, so it was a good day.
"I love this place and I think this course likes me as well. You know, I hit it in the trees a couple times and got some lucky kicks back into the fairway and that sort of thing. I don't know, I've just got a good feeling about this place."
The next round of the Asian Tour will see attention turn to the US$1 million Mercuries Taiwan Masters at Taiwan Golf and Country Club from September 28.
