Labor MPs question Ward's motivations for Shellharbour Airport announcement

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated September 26 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 1:53pm
Labor MPs have hit out at Kiama MP Gareth Ward, pictured in March, after he incorrectly announced $15.9m for Shellharbour Airport on Monday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Labor MPs have hit out at Kiama MP Gareth Ward, pictured in March, after he incorrectly announced $15.9m for Shellharbour Airport on Monday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

State Labor MPs have questioned whether Kiama MP Gareth Ward knowingly misled the community or made a mistake when he incorrectly announced funding for Shellharbour Airport on Monday.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

