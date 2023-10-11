Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Alex Volkanovski steps in for Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 11 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Volkanovski will face Islam Makhachev on just 11 days' notice. Picture Getty Images
Alex Volkanovski will face Islam Makhachev on just 11 days' notice. Picture Getty Images

Alex Volkanovski's rematch with Islam Makhachev is on, and much sooner than either man had planned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.