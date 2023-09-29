Three hundred bright orange electric scooters can now be ridden around Wollongong as a 12-month trial kicks off.
From Friday, September 29 the e-scooters are available for short-term hire as the state government assesses their viability as a safe and effective public transport option.
The company Neuron Mobility is providing the e-scooters for the trial, and they are the only ones legally allowed in the city - private scooters are still banned in public spaces.
The e-scooters can be used on shared paths, bike paths, and roads with a speed limit of 50kmh or less, but not footpaths; they are also limited to certain zones in the CBD, along the coastal path, and suburbs including Keiraville, Woonona and Towradgi (see map below).
A team of Neuron employees are now based in Wollongong to address any issues with the e-scooters, including picking up any that have toppled over, ensuring they are in appropriate locations (and collecting them from anywhere that they shouldn't end up), and charging their batteries.
Neuron has a focus on educating people around the rules of riding e-scooters, but also follows a three-strike process that can result in users getting banned for bad behaviour.
The company will also work with NSW Police Force on compliance.
Riding an e-scooter costs 51 cents per minute, but people using them for longer periods or more regularly can purchase passes for a more cost-effective option.
Neuron staff will be on hand at Belmore Basin between 9.30am and 11.30am to help people learn how to ride the e-scooters.
Neuron's head of market development Tim Morris said the company would look at data as the trial progressed to improve it and ensure it was a "great addition" to the community.
"We've gathered a lot of data across operating in Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra, Darwin, many other cities around Australia, is that there's a big benefit to the transport ecosystem of having e-scooters," Mr Morris said.
"There's also a huge economic impact. So we really want to see people scooting to and from local businesses, stopping at cafes they might not otherwise visit, really generating that economic impact here in the community in Wollongong."
He said the company would look at such "success metrics" as people using the e-scooters to replace short car trips, and connections to and from train stations.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said other places were trialling the e-scooters, but Wollongong was the first in NSW to do so in its CBD.
He said it presented an opportunity to reduce car movements on the city's roads and subsequently its carbon emissions.
"The trial is done for a simple reason: to test this out in a real-world environment," Mr Scully said.
Nathan McBriarty, Wollongong City Council's acting infrastructure, strategy and planning manager, said the community wanted different modes of transport available, and e-scooters were a sustainable option.
"We have over 130 kilometres of shared use path in this city, and we're really looking to expand and support our community from all ends to make sure this becomes a viable transport option.
"We want to see people taking an uplift in public transport, because this is a really great option for people to have that first and last mile option to connect to a train station or a bus stop."
Following a successful trial, Mr Morris said Neuron would work with the state government and the council to develop a long-term system.
1. Create an account in the Neuron smartphone app - you'll need to enter your details and a payment method to start riding. Riders must be 16 and older, and cannot be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
2. Scan the QR code on your chosen e-scooter to unlock it.
3. Unclip the helmet from the e-scooter and put it on (or use your own - it's illegal to ride without one). Check the brakes and headlights are working.
5. To take off, put one foot on the e-scooter and push off with your other foot while holding down the accelerator on the right side of the handlebar. This will get the scooter moving.
6. Ride! The scooters are geo-fenced, meaning they will sound a warning and power down once they leave the trial's operational area. They are limited to a maximum of 20kmh on bike paths and roads, and 10kmh on shared paths.
7. To end your trip, find a suitable place to park (no parking zones will be marked in the app), lock the helmet back in, take a photo of the e-scooter and end your trip in the app.
For answers to commonly asked questions, click here.
