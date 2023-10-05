1 Braxton Wallace (Shellharbour Sharks): Choosing the fullback of the year was especially tough considering the amount of quality players in the position. Wesley Pring and Adam Quinlan enjoyed stellar seasons for their respective clubs Gerringong and Nowra. While Warilla struggled this season Justin Jones nevertheless impressed at the back, finishing the season equal top tryscorer with Nowra winger Beau Luland, But it was Sharks young gun Wallace who shone the brightest. Wallace was always a threat in attack, especially on kick returns.