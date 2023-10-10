Police are calling for urgent help from the public to locate missing teenager Scarlett Croston who may be travelling towards Lake Illawarra.
The 16-year-old was last seen on Turrella Road in Yarrawarrah, in the Sutherland area, about 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 10.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare.
Scarlett is of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall with a slim build, red hair, brown eyebrows, and dermal piercings on both cheekbones.
She was last seen wearing black pants, and carrying a small black backpack.
Police believe Scarlett may be travelling toward the Lake Illawarra area.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
