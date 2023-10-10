Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Scarlett Croston, 16, is missing from Sydney, but may be in Lake Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
October 11 2023 - 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scarlett Croston, 16, was last seen in Sutherland but could be in Lake Illawarra. Picture by NSW Police
Scarlett Croston, 16, was last seen in Sutherland but could be in Lake Illawarra. Picture by NSW Police

Police are calling for urgent help from the public to locate missing teenager Scarlett Croston who may be travelling towards Lake Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.