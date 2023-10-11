Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kerry Parker has both Think It Over and Hope In Your Heart in the King Charles

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 12 2023 - 11:15am, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker will have two runners in the $5 million King Charles III race at Royal Randwick. Picture - Getty Images
Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker will have two runners in the $5 million King Charles III race at Royal Randwick. Picture - Getty Images

Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker will have double the hope with two runners in the upcoming $5 million King Charles III Stakes (1600m) at Royal Randwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.