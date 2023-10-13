The families of Corrimal Swim Club will stand strong despite their coach losing the licence for swimming lessons at the suburban pool.
On Thursday, Wollongong City Council announced the commercial licence for swim school and squad lessons had been given to EC Sportz Swim and Surf School, ending a long-running stint where Corrimal's Tracey Waters was at the helm.
"We appreciate some families value the current provider of swimming and squad lessons at Corrimal Pool," council's Community Services Director Kerry Hunt said.
"We have also received correspondence from some current members of Corrimal Swim Club, which has a longstanding relationship with council and uses the facility."
The swim club held a snap meeting at the pool on Thursday night, president Dave Swan saying several hundred people turned up.
"The mood was disbelief and concern, anger, shock," Mr Swan said.
"There were a lot of mouths open, people could not believe that had just happened. There was a lot of tears, there was a lot of crying.
"What was supposed to be a 15-20 minute meeting just to give them an update, turned into a meeting that went for a fair while."
The club and Ms Waters' learn to swim licence were two separate entities - Mr Swan saying she would continue as club coach.
But he said her swim squad training acted as a "feeder" to the club, with Ms Waters sending new members their way. There would also be the need to find a place to coach the swim club members, which Mr Swan said may be dependent on lane availability after the current licence expires at the end of this year.
Initially, Mr Swan felt the change would see the end of the club, but he was pleased the parents were willing to fight.
"The parents have assured the swimming club that this will not be the end of it," Mr Swan said.
"They will support the swimming club and Tracey the coach for as long as it takes. They're not going to take it laying down."
Mr Swan admitted part of the anger from families was the fear of the unknown, of not knowing what lies in the future and how things will pan out.
"We've gone from a 30-year experience to nothing," he said.
"We don't know what we're dealing with. It is very much the uncertainty, there is no question of that.
"These kids in the middle of their swim season have been told they no longer have a coach as they know it right now. These kids are beside themselves because they love her.
"This is not just about swimming, its about what she has done for the community and how she's been treated.
"They [the council] don't realise exactly what they've done here."
EC Sportz Swim and Surf School was also contacted for comment.
