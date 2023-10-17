Organisers hope hundreds of people will rally this month and "be a voice for women" as gender-based violence continues unabated.
Reclaim the Night will take place in Wollongong on October 26, with speakers to address the crowd before participants march to the beat of drums to the lighthouse, which will be bathed in purple light to mark the occasion.
There will also be a candlelight vigil for the women who have lost their lives to violence this year.
To date, 38 women have been killed in 2023.
Women Illawarra's Dee Blackmore said this figure was only expected to grow, with one woman on average killed each week.
Ms Blackmore said advocates wanted an end to the sexist jokes in the lunchroom and the "jeering on the street", explaining that this contributed to "socialised misogyny, where it becomes the norm".
"If it's seen that it's OK in the workplace, at the park, at the beach, within friendship groups... It's seen to be OK at home," she said.
While ongoing gender-based violence is distressing, Reclaim the Night organisers hope this year's event will give people the strength to effect change in their community.
"This year is more about finding power, and empowering people in the audience to make that change," Ms Blackmore said, and "be a voice for women".
Education should start from a young age, she said, but "we all need to make sure we take a stance on it".
Ms Blackmore would also like to see tighter laws around abuse and tougher outcomes for offenders.
She said men's behaviour change programs needed to be more accessible, and made mandatory for perpetrators of gender-based violence.
The Reclaim the Night rally will take place at 6.45pm on Thursday, October 26 at Andrew Lysaght Park near WIN Stadium, with a march to the lighthouse to follow.
Counsellors will be available on the night to offer support if the issues cause any distress.
