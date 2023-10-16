More than 400 arrests have been made during a four-day domestic violence blitz, with police targeting offenders in the Illawarra.
Cops raided homes across NSW during the statewide operation from Wednesday to Saturday (October 11-14), with 768 charges laid for DV, firearm and drug offences.
Of the 421 people arrested, 109 were identified among NSW's most dangerous domestic violence offenders, and 65 had outstanding warrants for violent offences.
Police are yet to release the locations of where the arrests were made, but released images of weapons seized in Bulli and Nowra.
As Operation Amarok IV begun, Wollongong police released images of four alleged DV offenders they were chasing: Ozan Yucel, Tyson Prijt, Nerida Grantham and Jake Sarakatsianos. Police are yet to provide details on whether these people were arrested.
"Over the four days, police engaged with high-risk domestic violence offenders on 2755 occasions, made 292 applications for apprehended domestic violence orders (ADVOs), served 403 outstanding ADVOs, completed 4828 ADVO compliance checks and 1071 bail compliance checks," a statement by NSW Police said.
Officers also conducted 98 firearms prohibition orders searches at properties, and seized 29 firearms and 13 prohibited weapons, as well as various types of illicit drugs located with 57 detections.
During the past year 14 women have died in NSW as a result of domestic and family violence.
This blitz saw the culmination of four high-visibility operations under the Amarok model, during which 2333 offenders were arrested and 4185 charges laid.
Officers have also seized 95 firearms, 150 weapons, completed 19,082 ADVO compliance checks, and 5567 DV bail compliance checks.
NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the strategy behind Operation Amarok is working and more than half of those arrested remain in custody.
"There is no excuse for this - these offenders pose a significant threat to victims, to family members, to other members of the community," he said.
"Police must continue the tactics employed by our high-risk offender teams to target these people, the seriousness of their crimes must not be understated.
"This is not the end of Operation Amarok - the NSW Police Force will continue to battle the perception that domestic and family violence is private business. We all have a part to play in stopping the senseless loss of life due to this crime."
Earlier this year NSW Police released the Empower You app to help victims of domestic violence.
It includes a private diary, a coded emergency signal feature with a GPS tracker, easy access to triple-0 for emergencies and links NSW support services.
The app requires a passcode for entry and features a simple-looking icon to avoid sparking an abuser's suspicion.
Victims of domestic and family violence can find information about support services by contacting 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or visiting 1800respect.org.au.
Reports of domestic and family-related crime or abuse can be made by contacting or attending your local police station. In an emergency, contact triple-0.
