They're alleged to have assault those closest to them and Illawarra police are looking for the public's help to find them.
Operation Amarok targets alleged domestic violence offenders who have outstanding warrants in the Wollongong area.
Wollongong Police District is urging anyone with information about these wanted people to contact them on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Age: 34
Description: Mediterranean appearance, about 185-190cm tall, of medium build with black hair.
Age: 41
Description: Caucasian appearance, about 165-175cm tall, of thin build with brown hair.
Age: 30
Description: Caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall, of large build with long dark brown hair.
Age: 29
Description: Aboriginal appearance, about 170cm tall, of a medium - large build with shaved brown hair and beard.
