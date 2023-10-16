Illawarra Mercury
Russell Vale business owner Nigel Reddin admits to domestic violence offending

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 16 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:36pm
Nigel Reddin leaving Wollongong courthouse after pleading guilty to three charges on Monday, October 16. Picture by Grace Crivellaro
Nigel Reddin leaving Wollongong courthouse after pleading guilty to three charges on Monday, October 16. Picture by Grace Crivellaro

An Illawarra business owner has admitted to intimidating and assaulting a woman, after she overheard him on a phone call with a man who told him to "get rid of her".

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Local News

