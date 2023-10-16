An Illawarra business owner has admitted to intimidating and assaulting a woman, after she overheard him on a phone call with a man who told him to "get rid of her".
Nigel Reddin, owner of Leisure Coast Auto Electrics and Mechanical and one-time racer for Honda in England, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
The 45-year-old Russell Vale resident was set to face a hearing, however entered last-minute guilty pleas to common assault, intimidation and breaching an apprehended violence order.
Tendered court documents state Reddin made several phone calls while sitting near the victim, who could hear people on the other line saying "get rid of her, get rid of the c---".
The victim asked Reddin if one of the men on the phone was referring to her, to which he confirmed "yeah, he was telling me to get rid of you".
This caused the woman to shut down as she made attempts to avoid Reddin for the rest of the morning.
However, shortly after he fired up at her, causing an argument to ensue, during which Reddin called the woman derogatory names.
He also threatened to post images and videos online of her when she was intoxicated.
The woman had collected her car keys when Reddin grabbed her wrists and squeezed tightly, before shoving her backwards onto a bed.
He ran out of the room and attempted to lock her inside, however the door was broken.
The victim left the room as the argument continued, during which Reddin called an unknown person and said "if I'm gone tonight, you know what to do".
The woman believed this was a threat and made her feel unsafe. As she attempted to leave, Reddin refused to move his car, which was blocking hers in the driveway.
The victim was picked up by someone known to her and contacted police.
Reddin attended Wollongong police station that day. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20.
