Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

E-scooters used for daily commutes, says Wollongong trial partner Neuron

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 17 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Once the novelty of the e-scooters wear off, people will start to use them as a commuting option, said trial partner Neuron. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Once the novelty of the e-scooters wear off, people will start to use them as a commuting option, said trial partner Neuron. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Neuron, the team behind Wollongong's e-scooter trial, have hit back over claims they are more expensive than competing transport options.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.