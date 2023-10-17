A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly lighting a string of fires across Wollongong that put lives at risk and caused $50,000 in damage.
Suspicious fires ignited across the city for three days - from 1am on Thursday, October 12 until Saturday, October 14, with units, bins, trees and a car targeted by the arsonist.
Lives were put at risk when a mattress was set on fire in the common area of a Cliff Road unit, and items stored in the garage of a Church Street unit were torched. A built-in sprinkler system helped douse the garage fire until firefighters arrived on scene.
Nobody was injured during the fires.
The damage bill from the fires is believed to be around $50,000.
"Following inquiries, a 21-year-old man was arrested on Wilson Street, Wollongong, before he was taken to Wollongong Police Station," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"A search warrant was executed at the man's home on Wilson Street, where police located burnt clothing."
The man has been charged with 18 counts of damage property by fire/explosion and destroy or damage property.
He was refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, October 18.
