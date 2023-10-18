A 13-year-old boy has died a week after he was stuck by a truck north-west of Wollongong.
The teenager had just got off a bus at the intersection of Church Street and Appin Road in Appin when he was hit a truck at 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 11.
"The boy was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics on scene before he was taken to the Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"The truck driver, a 38-year-old man, was not injured and underwent mandatory testing."
A crime scene was established, and investigations commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
On Wednesday, October 18, police said they had been advised the boy had died in hospital.
Investigations are continuing.
If you have information about this incident contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.