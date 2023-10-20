The death of a 13-year-old boy who was hit by a delivery truck after getting off his school bus has reinvigorated calls to upgrade Appin Road.
Joshua Pike died in hospital on Wednesday, a week after he was struck in Appin.
Independent Wollondilly MP and former mayor and councillor Judy Hannan said she had been raising the issue of Appin Road for many years, but successive governments had not done anything to the road that had become a "major thoroughfare".
Ms Hannan said she had approached the government several times since April alone about the need for an upgrade.
"We kill koalas on it and now we kill children on it," she said.
Ms Hannan said the government needed to set money aside and consult with the people who lived there as to what could be done to improve the road.
Labor Campbelltown MP Greg Warren has written to Roads Minister John Graham to request a safety review of pedestrian and vehicular movements in and around Appin.
"Joshua's passing is deeply felt by the local and wider community, having lost his life so innocently in a tragic set of circumstances," Mr Warren wrote.
Wollondilly Shire mayor Matt Gould said the community, the council and Mr Warren had advocated for promised upgrades to Appin Road to "be fast-tracked for many years", saying the traffic effectively made it a busy highway.
"We are calling for these urgent safety improvements to be addressed by the state government now," Cr Gould said.
"Council is currently in discussions with Transport for NSW who are carrying out an investigation into the accident.
"Council will advocate strongly for any and all safety improvements which are identified as part of the investigation and will also raise the matter with the local traffic committee to look at anything we can improve in the surrounding areas of Appin."
Family friend Jackie Austin has organised a GoFundMe page to help Joshua's family with funeral and other costs, with anything left over to go to charity.
She said Joshua had been excited to get home and see his dog Xena, but didn't see the oncoming truck.
Ms Austin described him as a "beautiful kid" who "lived life to the fullest".
"A character, a crazy crazy laugh a minute," she wrote.
Ms Austin said Joshua fought for his life, holding on long enough to donate his organs so others could continue living theirs.
"Josh's love and kindness will live on in others, in the most positive and most giving way a young hero like Josh can," she said.
Cr Gould gave his condolences to Joshua's loved ones, saying the community was devastated by his death.
No charges have been laid in relation to Joshua's death and police continue to investigate.
The fundraiser for Joshua's family is online at gofundme.com/f/josh-our-little-fighter-our-little-hero.
