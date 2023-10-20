A Figtree artist has been hand-picked for an unusual outdoor sculpture exhibition at a spooky location, the oldest and largest working cemetery in the country.
Virginia Keft's collection of textile flying foxes will adorn a tree in Rookwood General Cemetery for the return of HIDDEN.
Get ready to stroll amongst the headstones and native trees, with dozens of works of contemporary and traditional art forms set against the peaceful backdrop of the historic cemetery.
"It's really exciting to do something a little bit different," Keft said.
"To have an exhibition in the cemetery does take people out of their usual place to see art and I think that that pushes those boundaries of what we can consider a gallery space."
The Muruwari woman said she became fascinated with the abundance of flying foxes in and around the Illawarra - especially the scrub near Hungry Jacks at Figtree - and used traditional weaving techniques to pay homage to the little creatures.
The result was, Matjam sleepin, a statement on the resilience and strength of the flying fox and Aboriginal identity, personifying connection to place and community.
"I learned leaving technique from Elders on country ... [and] create something that's really personal but is deeply linked to my culture," Keft said.
Entry to HIDDEN Rookwood Sculptures 2023 is free and visitors can explore the exhibition daily from sunrise to sunset.
A complimentary informative audio tour and map are available, while the exhibition experience is enhanced with curator tours, artist talks, and a public photography competition.
HIDDEN, runs from on Saturday October 21 to Sunday November 19 at Rookwood General Cemetery, Hawthorne Drive, Rookwood in Western Sydney.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.