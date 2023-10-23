Former NBL MVP Xavier Cooks is expected to be in huge demand after he was waived by Washington seven months after inking a four-year contract with the NBA franchise.
The Illawarra product averaged 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds a game across ten NBA appearances, finishing with a 10-14 double-double in 35 minutes in the Wizards final outing of last season.
He played significant minutes through the Summer League but has been waived prior to the start of the NBA regular season.
The Holy Spirit Wollongong alumni averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in back-to-back titles for the Kings before heading to the US.
While the G League is a potential destination should he wish to continue pursuing NBA ambitions, the 28-year-old will have a plethora of options in both Europe and back in the NBL.
Australia shapes as a perfect launching pad for the Boomers push build towards the Paris Olympics next year.
While the Kings are likely to have the major say should his future lie in the NBL, it remains to be seen whether his hometown club Illawarra will bid for his services.
As an Australian talent, clubs would not need to move an import to secure his signature
It would be a stunning homecoming after the Hawks missed out on his signature when he first returned from playing Europe, with the Kings swooping with a rich multi-year deal.
If and when he lands in Australia, Cooks would the be second Kings two-time champion to return after Dejan Vasiljevic was also released by the two-time defending champions to pursue NBA opportunities.
He's subsequently returned and signed a rich deal with Adelaide, with chief executive Chris Pongrass calling on the NBL consider league-wide regulations to ensure clubs are not penalised for allowing contracted players to pursue overseas opportunities.]
"We originally amended the contract in good faith and completed our roster with the understanding that DJ would play internationally this season," Pongrass said at the time of Vasiljevic's release.
"While there is no perfect system, this circumstance highlights the inequity NBL clubs have in terms of protecting their interests as opposed to other leagues in the world."
It comes just days after former Illawarra Hawk Duop Reath was waived by Portland. NBL clubs were quick to express interest in the Tokyo Olympian, but he's since signed a two-way contract with the Trailblazers.
Fellow former NBL star Jack White was also waived by Denver in a week that saw OKC pick up its option on Josh Giddey and
