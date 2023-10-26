Illawarra Mercury
Bar Padres in Kiama closes as Papi's 'dude food' group liquidates company

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:34pm
The sign on Bar Padres' door brings the bad news on Thursday. Picture by Robert Peet.
The sign on Bar Padres' door brings the bad news on Thursday. Picture by Robert Peet.

The highly rated Bar Padres restaurant-bar in Kiama has suddenly closed after the company behind Thirroul eateries Papi's and Boveda was put into liquidation.

