Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Gerroa's Sally Fitzgibbons to compete on 2024 World Surf League Championship Tour

By Aap
October 26 2023 - 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Fitzgibbons poses for a photo on the Gold Coast in 2019. Picture by Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Sally Fitzgibbons poses for a photo on the Gold Coast in 2019. Picture by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Thirteen Australians have been confirmed for 2024's World Surf League Championship Tour and can look forward to staking their claim to be crowned the world's best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.