Former Kookaburra Tristan White to make one-off appearance for NSW Pride in Hockey One

By Tony de Souza
Updated October 27 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:00pm
Tristan White in action for University in 2015 at the Unanderra Hockey Complex. Picture by Adam McLean
Former Kookaburra and Illawarra hockey player Tristan White will make a one-off appearance for the NSW Pride men's team in their Hockey One League away clash with Canberra Chill on Saturday.

