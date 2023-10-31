Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies slams Wollongong mayor Gordon Bradbery

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 31 2023 - 9:03pm, first published 6:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Jewish Board of Deputies has condemned Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery for comments he made to a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday, October 21, however the mayor has stood by his comments, saying he sought to explain, not justify, the actions of Hamas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.