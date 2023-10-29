Eddie Jones has resigned as Wallabies coach, just 10 months into a five-year deal.
Jones's imminent departure comes after a disastrous World Cup campaign in which the Wallabies failed to make the quarter-finals for the first time in history.
Under his second tenure in charge, Australia won only two of nine Tests in 2023.
It comes just hours after South Africa lifting their fourth William Webb Ellis trophy in Paris, after downing the All Blacks in a thrilling decider on Sunday.
With Jones reportedly gone, Australia has just four years to produce a remarkable turnaround if they are to have any chance of enjoying similar success on home soil at the 2027 World Cup.
Such a victory seems a world away after the Wallabies group exit in France.
Australian rugby is currently in disarray, beset by fierce infighting between the governing body and state and territory unions, poor performances on the field, a shrinking player pool and dire financial situation.
The quality of Sunday's final between South Africa and New Zealand, won 12-11 by the Springboks, was miles ahead of anything the Wallabies have produced under Eddie Jones this season.
with Australian Associated Press
