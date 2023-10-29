Illawarra Mercury
After disaster World Rugby Cup, Eddie Jones has resigned as Wallabies coach

By Cameron Mee
October 29 2023 - 10:02pm
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has resigned. Picture by Marina Neil.
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has resigned. Picture by Marina Neil.

Eddie Jones has resigned as Wallabies coach, just 10 months into a five-year deal.

