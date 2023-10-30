Illawarra's volunteer firefighters are being deployed to raging bushfires in northern NSW, with a fresh plea for help issued on Monday, October 30.
Hot and windy weather is fueling fires burning around Inverell, Tenterfield and Grafton, with large parts of state, including the Illawarra, under extreme fire danger.
"They've got a lot of fires on the ground, there's about six different fires that are of concern. It's going to be difficult to control them all," Illawarra Sutherland Rural Fire Service zone manager Martin Surrey said.
"We've just got the notification to get some more trucks up there."
Around 30 firefighters from the Illawarra Sutherland RFS zone have been deployed to the region during the past fortnight, with six firefighters currently in the area.
At 1.30pm on on Monday, there were no fires burning in the Illawarra, however crews remain on standby in case one does start.
During recent weeks, firefighters from Stanwell Park, Dunmore, Oak Flats and Mount Keira were deployed to out-of-control fires in the the Northern Territory.
"The NT is currently experiencing a fairly high level of fire activity across vast areas," Stanswell Park Rural Fire Brigade said.
During the seven-day deployment they fought fires around community of Hermannsburg, which is around 125 kilometres west of Alice Springs.
"Firefighting conditions up here are very different to what we are used to in the east. The primary methods are back burning and aerial incendiary drops," Stanwell Park brigade said.
Stay up-to-date with fires in your area on the Hazards Near Me app, review your bushfire survival plan and know what you will do if a fire threatens.
