Christmas is just around the corner and there is no better way to mark the start of the festive season than at one of the many yuletide events planned.
Here in the Illawarra there are plenty of activities to help you get in the Christmas spirit in coming weeks.
Thirroul Public School will hold a Christmas market on Saturday, November 25, from 10am to 3pm. Local vendors will run stalls where you can buy gifts, and there will be rides, live entertainment and Santa photos. Il Nido Pizza, Ken's Cones, Chip on a Stick and 2 Smoking Barrels are among the food trucks confirmed.
The Roo Theatre Company is hosting a small business Christmas market at The Harbour Theatre in Shellharbour on Sunday, December 3 between 10am and 2pm.
Santa is expected to put in an appearance at Bulli Village Market on Sunday, December 10 at Bulli Showground.
More than 90 stalls are expected at the market, which will be held between 9am and 3pm.
Alongside shopping there will be food stalls, entertainment and kids activities.
The Wollongong Conservatorium will be providing an afternoon of festive entertainment on Saturday, December 9 from 2pm as part of their Christmas Gala Performance.
The WollCon promises a full choir, childrens choir, orchestra, jazz orchestra, Organ and special guest artists featuring 'Sydney's premiere vocalist' Dan Barnett with vocalist Trish Delaney-Brown and soprano Kirsten Jones.
Tickets cost $35 per adult, $25 for concession and $10 for students. Under five are free.
It's never too soon to get your Christmas tree up and Shellharbour Rotary will be doing their annual tree sale on Thursday, November 30.
The trees will be on sale at Cec Glenholmes Oval, Lake Illawarra South from 7.30am.
Trees are $80 each and eftpos is accepted.
Coledale Christmas Twilight Markets will be coming to Wollongong for one night only on Wednesday, December 20.
The market will be held at the Innovation Campus off Puckey Avenue from 2pm to 8pm.
Food stalls, handmade and homemade products and entertainment are all expected.
The community of Helensburgh and Stanwell park will be gathering at Rex Jackson Oval on Saturday, December 9 for the annual Carols in the Burgh.
The event will start at 6pm for food and drink, with carols starting at 7.30pm.
Hope Church 2508, Helensburgh Baptist Church and Helensburgh and Standwell Park Anglican Church are behind the occasion.
Let us know about your Christmas events at news@illawarramercury.com.au so we can add to this list.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.