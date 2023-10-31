Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

SAHSSI receives funding from IMB Bank for security at crisis housing

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 31 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAHSSI business development manager Gillian Vickers said the funding would go towards state-of-the-art security equipment. Picture by Robert Peet
SAHSSI business development manager Gillian Vickers said the funding would go towards state-of-the-art security equipment. Picture by Robert Peet

Two domestic violence safe houses in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven will be equipped with state-of-the-art security equipment, as perpetrators of domestic abuse turn to sophisticated devices to follow their victims.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.