Australian Schoolboys forward commits long term to Dragons

St George Illawarra have taken a giant step towards shoring up their future stocks after Australian Schoolboy Loko Pasifiki Tonga inked a long-term deal with the club.
The Dragons confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the promising forward would remain at the club until at least the end of the 2026 season, The upgraded deal will see him join their top 30 squad in 2025 and 2026.
The deal comes after the teenager broke through for two NSW Cup games with the Dragons in 2023.
Pasifiki Tonga is the third Schoolboys talent to commit to the Red V long-term in recent months, after his Aussie teammates Finau Latu and Jacob Halangahu also put pen to paper.
