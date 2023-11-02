Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

SantaFest Wollongong pub crawl returns in 2023

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 2 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the lead-up to Christmas 1993, 16 friends got together to visit some of Wollongong's drinking holes and spread festive cheer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.