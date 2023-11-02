"Remember the baby capsule? It's the same size as a lettuce box."
All families have traditions, but the Yavuz family from Shellharbour has kebabs.
More than 30 years ago Turkish-born Sukru Yavuz and his wife Terry opened their first kebab truck serving up the tasty delights in Albion Park Rail, and this week their youngest daughter Cemile Yavuk took over management of their reopened Shellharbour store.
The Yavuz's five children grew up in and around the family's various kebab, Italian pizza/pasta, and wrap stores. As they got older, they worked there serving up hordes of devoted customers.
Mrs Yavuk wasn't joking about the lettuce box. Years ago it's exactly where her infant children were placed while she and her husband were busy serving up food in their stores.
On Thursday, November 2, Kings Kebabs and Mexican reopened after a move within Stockland Shellharbour, with Mrs Yavuk and three of her daughters - Cemile, Ceyda and Semra - working behind the counter.
The couple's other daughter Sureyya helped design the new store, and son Kerim often drives their food truck.
"I had major back surgery so she's been pushing me out the door," Mrs Yavuk joked about her daughter Cemile.
On her first day as manager, Cemile praised her family and generations of customers who've supported their stores.
"I've never ever worked for anyone but my parents so for me I've been managing this shop since I could walk," she said.
"It's a very rewarding process."
Kings Kebabs has been in the centre for 27 years, making it one of the longest tenants, and it's got a very dedicated customer base, Stockland's marketing representative confirmed.
At one point the Yavuk family had three food shops in the centre, Mrs Yavuz was pregnant when the couple opened their first store there.
"We wouldn't continue having all our food stores if it wasn't for them. They're no longer customers, they're family," she said.
Amid the opening festivities Yavuk shared the secret to a good kebab and it's all about putting the meat down first onto the bread.
"It keeps the meat hot when you toast it and then your salad in the middle is still crunchy," Mr Yavuk said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.