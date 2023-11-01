A car was left spinning out-of-control on the M1 Princes Motorway after a ute allegedly slammed into it and then sped off.
The crash occurred around 9.15am on the M1 northbound at Unanderra, just before the Five Islands Road exit, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
"A white Hilux ute is alleged to have veered into the left lane and collided with a grey Mazda, causing the Mazda to spin out-of-control and stop facing oncoming traffic," Lake Illawarra Police District officers say.
"The Hilux is alleged to have continued driving northbound on the motorway without stopping."
The driver and passenger of the Mazda did not sustain injuries.
Police are urging any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact them.
If you have information call Lake Illawarra police station on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote E97287416
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.