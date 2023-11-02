International students are offered beach and water safety education sessions, UOW said in the wake of one of its students going missing.
The 28-year-old international student was swimming with friends at Fairy Meadow Beach when he was caught in a rip and swept out.
He was last seen frantically waving his hand for help around 6.40pm on Sunday, October 29, and a three-day search failed to find him.
University of Wollongong has around 28,000 students at its Australian campuses, with 28 per cent (7840 people) from overseas.
Most of those international students are from Southern and Central Asia, South East Asia, North East Asia, North Africa and the Middle East, and the Americas.
The Mercury understands the missing UOW student is from Asia.
A UOW spokesman said beach safety education is a vital component for these students.
"The University of Wollongong works closely with Wollongong City Council ocean lifeguards, Surf Life Saving NSW and Royal Life Saving Society Australia to provide beach safety information and in-person educational sessions for all students," he said.
Beach safety sessions are held during orientation week for autumn and spring sessions, and council lifeguards have an on-campus information stall. Additional sessions are held at UOW's accommodation residences.
"International students are provided with online modules that address water safety before they arrive," the university's spokesman said.
"Water and surf safety is also a focus of the twice-yearly Welcome to Wollongong events for international students, with presentations made by existing international students to commencing students including about beach safety."
A land, air and sea search and rescue mission was conducted from Towradgi to Port Kembla to look for the missing man. It was called off on Wednesday, November 1.
A UOW spokesman said earlier this week the university was saddened by disappearance of one of its students.
"The university is providing support and counselling to staff and students affected by this incident," he said.
