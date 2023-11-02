Illawarra Mercury
Hooka Point tree planting remembers Cr Vicky King's contribution to city of Wollongong

By Newsroom
Updated November 2 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 6:20pm
Wollongong City Council's Natural Areas Coordinator Greg Fikkers, Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery, and Cr Vicky King's husband Charlie Habazin at Hooka Point planting trees in memory of Cr King, inset. Pictures supplied
Councillor Vicky King, who served the city of Wollongong so faithfully for so long, has been remembered at a touching ceremony.

