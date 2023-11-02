Councillor Vicky King, who served the city of Wollongong so faithfully for so long, has been remembered at a touching ceremony.
One thousand trees have been planted in Cr King's memory at Berkeley's Hooka Point and on Thursday family, friends and colleagues united to remember Cr King, who died suddenly in 2020.
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery paid tribute to Cr King's contribution - to the community and the council.
Cr King served as a Wollongong City councillor for a total of 19 years, between 1987 to 2004 and then from 2017 to 2020, including serving as Deputy Lord Mayor. That alone is an incredible achievement and gift to the City of Wollongong," Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery AM said.
"At the same time, she is remembered as a strong and passionate advocate for our city, with a strong focus on supporting our southern suburbs.
"Her dedication to the community never waned and Cr King is recognised as a community leader whose support touched many people and organisations."
He mentioned her representation on more than 13 community organisations including the Aboriginal Reference Group, Lake Illawarra Authority, and the Illawarra Housing Trust.
"To her colleagues, friends and family who still feel her loss, we offer our condolences and deep sympathies," Cr Bradbery said.
A small sign has been installed so people using the space can learn more about Cr King, her legacy and contribution to the city.
The long-serving councillor was at a public meeting in Berkeley in February 2020 when she suffered a heart attack.
The tree planting at Hooka Point will be followed by an avenue of trees and interpretive signs in West Dapto at a later date.
