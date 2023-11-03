Illawarra Mercury
Body found at Fairy Meadow Beach following swimmer's disappearance

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 3 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 11:11am
The body of a man has been found at Fairy Meadow Beach, five days after a swimmer went missing at the beach.









