A metres-long list of the Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes in the last four weeks was stretched in front of the Crown Street Mall amphitheatre on Sunday as hundreds of people gathered for a third weekend to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
About 9500 Palestinians have died since October 7, when Israel declared war on Hamas after they killed over 1400 people and kidnapped about 200 more during attacks in southern Israel.
Another 1.5 million people in Gaza have been displaced.
Palestine supporters say this is not a war, but a genocide.
At the rally, children held the list bearing the thousands of names of the dead; they also held photos of fellow children killed in Palestine, showing their faces both in life and in death.
Nooreldeen Abdelfattah, a local student from Egypt, said Palestinians were dying for "no reason" in bloodshed that started not weeks ago, but 75 years ago, referring to the year Israel was founded in the wake of World War II.
"It is their land, their rights and this needs to stop immediately and we will not stop until there's a ceasefire and until Palestine is free," Nooreldeen Abdelfattah, a local student from Egypt said.
A crowd made up of different ages, ethnicities, religions and backgrounds listened to impassioned speeches before marching through the CBD to Labor member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes' office to deliver the list of Palestinians killed since October 7.
Protesters plastered names and photos of the dead to the windows of Ms Byrnes' Crown Street office.
They have accused the Australian government of being complicit in genocide.
Australia recently abstained from a United Nations vote on a resolution to call for an immediate ceasefire because it did not name Hamas as the perpetrator of the attacks in Israel, while 120 countries - a large majority - voted in favour.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery again turned out for the rally and met the march at Ms Byrnes' office, thanking the protesters for their "contribution to justice and calling out what is genocide".
One of the speakers, Egyptian-Australian woman Yossra Aboulfadl, spoke of how she had grown up witnessing Israel's treatment of Palestine, describing the former as an "occupational state".
"Why I'm here today is obvious: I'm here today to unify our voices. Actually, to unify our screams. To say enough for the brutal killing and dehumanisation of innocent civilians in the land of Palestine," she said.
Kim Sattler from the Illawarra Women's Health Centre is a founding member of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, and a secular Jew.
"None of this goes on in my name, none of it," Ms Sattler said, adding that she had friends in Israel who were risking their lives to stand with Palestinians.
Speakers urged those present to boycott companies that supported Israel - student Sama said "nothing you buy is worth supporting this genocide in Gaza" - contact their local MPs to demand they take a stand, and donate to organisations helping on the ground in Gaza.
Ms Aboulfadl also asked people to check in with their Arab neighbours, friends and colleagues, because "we are not OK".
A Wollongong family who did not wish to be named said this rally was one of a number they had been to both in the Illawarra and in Sydney.
They have even visited Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's office in a bid to get their message across.
"We need a ceasefire - kids are dying, mums are dying, dads are dying," one member, whose best friend was Palestine, said.
University students Rogan Nicholson and Freya Mackinlay had also attended prior rallies in Wollongong.
"We want the Australian government to knows there's thousands of us our here that condemn Israel, we condemn the genocide," Ms Mackinlay said.
Mr Nicholson said it was important to show their support for Palestine physically and show Palestinians it was not just their issue, but something others cared about.
He said words used by media to describe the situation, such as conflict, war, and war on terror, did not reflect the situation in Gaza.
Ms Mackinlay said it was being presented as a two-sided conflict or an agreed war, but it was not.
"It;s like a runaway train that needs to be stopped," Mr Nicholson said.
Another rally is planned for Sunday, November 12.
