An apprehended violence order taken out against a retired NRL star following an alleged verbal dispute with his ex-wife has been dropped.
Police were contacted after former St George Illawarra Dragons forward Trent Merrin was involved in an alleged incident with his ex-partner Jessica Watson at a Shellharbour address earlier this year.
Merrin, 34, was set to contest the order taken out by police on behalf of Ms Watson on May 10.
However he didn't appear at Port Kembla Local Court on Monday, as police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver confirmed the order had since been withdrawn. No criminal charges were ever laid.
The matter was dealt with swiftly as Magistrate Michael Ong declared the "application is marked withdrawn and dismissed".
Merrin, who was once engaged to champion surfer Sally Fitzgibbons before splitting in 2017, announced his retirement in April 2021.
He debuted for the Dragons in 2009 and was part of the team's premiership win in 2010.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.