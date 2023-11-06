Two e-scooter riders have been banned after they were caught riding erratically and clattering the scooters into outdoor furniture and playground equipment.
The riders were first spotted tearing along Parkside Avenue, behind Lang Park, doing donuts and "hitting the curb and the road while they stood still holding the handlebars" on Saturday, November 4.
"They had their phones on the handlebars videoing their actions," Wollongong resident David Stratton
"After finishing on the road they went to Lang Park and did wheelies and jumps as well as slamming into council playground equipment and bins.
"After that they rode into the MS Gong bike area and smashed the scooters into toilets, seats and a sign while recording their actions."
A Neuron spokeswoman said the riders have already been identified.
"In this particular instance the riders have since been identified and permanently banned from the service," she said.
She said the majority of rides are done safely and without incident and all trips are tracked through GPS.
"Our e-scooters have unique registration plates, members of the public can report any issues, including irresponsible riding by contacting our customer support team, via our app or by phone and email - the details can be found on our website and on our e-scooters," she said.
In a separate incident, a train clipped a discarded e-scooter left near the tracks at the Woonona level crossing last month.
Mr Stratton said he's not against the e-scooters and he wants the public to know their addition to Wollongong has its downsides.
"I was bemused about council's post last week, it's all about the positive spin," he said.
"I don't mind the concept of it, it's just no one's publishing the negative side.
Mr Stratton said he's seen many e-scooters ridden by two people at once, some people aren't wearing helmets and others are younger than the minimum riding age of 16 years.
