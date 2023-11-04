The popular MS Gong Ride 2023 has been called off after 154mm of rain fell across the region over the weekend.
Thousands of riders were set to take part in the Sydney to Wollongong ride but with heavy rain overnight organisers said they had 'no choice but to take this action'.
In Bellambi 134mm of rain fell between 9pm on Saturday, November 4 and 7am on Sunday, November 5 with a total of 154.6mm falling in the last 72 hours.
Organisers of the event MS Plus Ltd said they were working to let all riders know the event was cancelled.
"This decision has not been made lightly, however considering safety concerns based off the weather, organisers have been left with no choice but to take this action, announcing the cancellation of the 2023 MS Gong Ride at 6am Sunday, November 5 2023," they said.
"Organisers are currently working with the emergency services and road authorities to notify all riders on the course of this decision and are coordinating with authorities to ensure the safe egress of participants, volunteers and event staff from the affected areas."
According to the BOM the rain is expected to ease this morning
Over 10,000 cyclists took part in the 54km ride in 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.