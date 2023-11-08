Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury sponsors Wollongong's richest horse race

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated November 8 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:24pm
The Gong race, winner Riodini in 2022 ridden by Tim Clark, trained by Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott. Picture by Adam McLean
THE region's richest horse race will now be known as The Illawarra Mercury Gong.

