Balgownie have bolstered their stocks for their 2024 District League season after snaring ex-NPL Victoria player Daniel Koutoulogenis.
The Rangers took to social media on Thursday to announce that they had recruited the 25-year-old - who previously played for Victorian clubs Brunswick City and Essendon Royals - for next year.
Koutoulogenis is expected to play a pivotal role for Balgownie after enjoying a strong 2023 campaign with Shoalhaven FC. The Community League club put forward a strong case for promotion to District League after claiming the championship and grand final double.
The Rangers are looking to build on a mixed 2023 season which saw them narrowly miss out on finals. They finished the regular season equal on points with Gerringong, with the Breakers sealing a top-five finish on goal difference.
Koutoulogenis's signature comes on the back of the club signing former Oran Park Rovers player Lachlan Mainwaring and ex-Oak Flats talent Lance Condello.
Balgownie also recently re-signed Jesse French and Ryan Hunter.
