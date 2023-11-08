Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Coniston's Premier League defender Takayuki Kayano departs, joins Macarthur Rams

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 9 2023 - 10:27am, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having played an integral role in Coniston claiming some silverware, Takayuki Kayano is now leaving the Illawarra for his next footballing chapter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.